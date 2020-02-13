American star Chris Pine has revealed he plays a Dr. Watson-like role in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
Chris Pine plays a Dr. Watson-like role in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
The 39-year-old actor is returning to the franchise despite the death of his character in 2017's 'Wonder Woman', and Chris has now explained how he fits into the upcoming movie, comparing his character to Sherlock Holmes' sidekick.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris shared: ''In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying. And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful.
''My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who's trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I'm like the Watson to her Holmes.''
In December, director Patty Jenkins revealed 'Wonder Woman 1984' is already ''done''.
The acclaimed moviemaker - who helmed the original 'Wonder Woman' film - confirmed the project is ''technically done'' and that she was already in the process of ''fiddling'' with the final edit before it's released in cinemas.
She said: ''We're done. The movie is done.
''Because it doesn't come out for a few months, for the first time in my career (which is so great) I was able to say, 'Hey guys, can you let me fiddle with this? Can you let me fiddle with that?' So I'm fiddling but the movie is technically done.''
Prior to that, Patty revealed she already has a story in place for 'Wonder Woman 3'.
The director confessed she already has an idea in mind for the third instalment in the franchise - even though the second film has not yet been released.
Patty said: ''We actually already know the whole story to it. It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...