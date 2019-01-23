Chris Pine's return in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel ''makes perfect sense'', according to the film's director Patty Jenkins.

The 47-year-old filmmaker announced last year that Chris, 38, would be reprising his role as American fighter pilot Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984' even though his character seemingly gave his life by flying a bomb away from its intended target in the 2017 blockbuster.

Patty has now spilled that she knew Steve would feature in the follow-up whilst she ''in the middle of making the first movie'' and everything will be explained properly when the final cut of the film hits cinemas.

Speaking on American TV show 'AM to DM', Patty said: ''I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn't a solution to, 'Oh god, that was worked out, let's try to jam you in there.' It's all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense, that's all I can say.''

Patty announced Chris' return on Twitter last June, alongside an image of Pine in character as Steve, with DC Comics fans going into meltdown after they read her tweet, which stated: ''Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84. (sic)''

'Wonder Woman 1984' will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the titular Amazonian superhero Diana Prince.

The DC Extended Universe movie was originally slated for release in November 2019, but it has now been delayed until June 5, 2020.

Gal, 33, announced the news on her Twitter page, writing: ''Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! (sic)''