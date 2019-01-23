Patty Jenkins, the director of 'Wonder Woman', insists Chris Pine's return as American pilot Steve Trevor, in the upcoming sequel makes ''perfect sense'' in the DC Extended Universe movie.
Chris Pine's return in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel ''makes perfect sense'', according to the film's director Patty Jenkins.
The 47-year-old filmmaker announced last year that Chris, 38, would be reprising his role as American fighter pilot Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984' even though his character seemingly gave his life by flying a bomb away from its intended target in the 2017 blockbuster.
Patty has now spilled that she knew Steve would feature in the follow-up whilst she ''in the middle of making the first movie'' and everything will be explained properly when the final cut of the film hits cinemas.
Speaking on American TV show 'AM to DM', Patty said: ''I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn't a solution to, 'Oh god, that was worked out, let's try to jam you in there.' It's all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense, that's all I can say.''
Patty announced Chris' return on Twitter last June, alongside an image of Pine in character as Steve, with DC Comics fans going into meltdown after they read her tweet, which stated: ''Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84. (sic)''
'Wonder Woman 1984' will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the titular Amazonian superhero Diana Prince.
The DC Extended Universe movie was originally slated for release in November 2019, but it has now been delayed until June 5, 2020.
Gal, 33, announced the news on her Twitter page, writing: ''Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...