Chris Pine thought it was ''really important'' to strip naked in his new movie.

The 38-year-old actor portrays legendary Scottish ruler Robert the Bruce in 'Outlaw King' and can't understand why his nudity has caused such a stir when the violence depicted in the film has barely been commented on.

He said: ''In exploring this kind of man who is to be called king and treated like a king, I thought it was important to see the king and the animal, the man and the animal - that his feet are in the mud.

''That he is both violent and primitive and bestial, but also something else.

''So I thought to see the human de-clothed and as his animal self is really important...

''People want to talk about my penis as if we're a bunch of teenagers playing spin the bottle...

''Certainly, there's a lot of violence in this film and people get debowelled and stuff like that, and no one wants to talk about that.

''And I think it's certainly a marker of our puritanical culture where, if people make love or show what God gave us, it's somehow NC-17 [adult-rated] and you can debowel, behead... you can do all sorts of crazy s**t like that and people are like, 'yeah that seems right'. Let's put a big mirror up to us and say, 'Why? What's going on, guys?' ''

And Chris also questioned the double standards of why his co-star Florence Pugh's nude scenes haven't caused as much of a stir.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Florence shows her entire body in this film and no one is talking about that...

''Is Florence expected to do that because she is a woman and I'm not expected to do that because I'm a man?''