Chris Pine thought it was ''really important'' to strip naked in his new movie, 'Outlaw King', but can't understand why it's caused such a stir.
Chris Pine thought it was ''really important'' to strip naked in his new movie.
The 38-year-old actor portrays legendary Scottish ruler Robert the Bruce in 'Outlaw King' and can't understand why his nudity has caused such a stir when the violence depicted in the film has barely been commented on.
He said: ''In exploring this kind of man who is to be called king and treated like a king, I thought it was important to see the king and the animal, the man and the animal - that his feet are in the mud.
''That he is both violent and primitive and bestial, but also something else.
''So I thought to see the human de-clothed and as his animal self is really important...
''People want to talk about my penis as if we're a bunch of teenagers playing spin the bottle...
''Certainly, there's a lot of violence in this film and people get debowelled and stuff like that, and no one wants to talk about that.
''And I think it's certainly a marker of our puritanical culture where, if people make love or show what God gave us, it's somehow NC-17 [adult-rated] and you can debowel, behead... you can do all sorts of crazy s**t like that and people are like, 'yeah that seems right'. Let's put a big mirror up to us and say, 'Why? What's going on, guys?' ''
And Chris also questioned the double standards of why his co-star Florence Pugh's nude scenes haven't caused as much of a stir.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Florence shows her entire body in this film and no one is talking about that...
''Is Florence expected to do that because she is a woman and I'm not expected to do that because I'm a man?''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...