Chris Pine's role in 'Wonder Woman 2' is uncertain.

The 36-year-old actor stars in the recently released DC Extended Universe movie as Steve Trevor, a trusted friend and partner of the titular superhero - played by Gal Gadot - and although he has been a hit with fans so far, director Patty Jenkins isn't sure if he will appear in the sequel.

She told Fandango.com: ''All I can say is it was a dilemma. It's something I hope we don't talk about in the public [because] I want people to see, but it's very hard to know which characters will be in the next movie because of the time period, so it's a big question.''

And although Patty isn't sure about the cast for the sequel just yet, she's certain she wants the movie to be set in America.

She said recently: ''The story will take place in the US, which I think is right. She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time.''

Meanwhile, the director also gushed about working with her ''dream cast'' on set, and said she's pleased with her work on the female led superhero feature because she ''believes in it''.

She added: ''I'm not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it. Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: this is your dream cast, you've created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now.''

Although Patty admits she feels no obligation to return to the franchise as the director for the sequel, she admits 'Wonder Woman 2' will be ''its own great movie'', and she would love to be involved in the ''beautiful story''.

She said: ''Then I realised that 'Wonder Woman 2' is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make 'Wonder Woman 2'. It's a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.''