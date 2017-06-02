Chris Pine's ''first crush'' was Lynda Carter.

The 65-year-old actress starred as the titular superhero Wonder Woman in the 1970s television show of the same name and Chris - who plays Steve Trevor in the upcoming movie adaptation about the famous comic book heroine - has credited the brunette beauty as one of his first celebrity crushes.

Speaking about Lynda, Chris said: ''She, along with She-Ra, were probably my first two crushes - powerful women in skirts.''

Chris, 36, also admitted he didn't find his job in 'Wonder Woman' all that difficult, as his main task was ''falling in love'' with Gal Gadot, who stars as the Amazonian warrior.

He said: ''Basically my job was falling in love with the beautiful Gal and trying to make her giggle.''

The 'Star Trek Beyond' star is also pleased with his role because he got to fulfil every ''boy's dream'' of playing both a pilot and a spy.

He told People magazine: ''I play an American pilot who's a spy. I mean, this is like a boy's dream. You're either a spy or a fighter pilot. The first thing I ever wanted to be was a fighter pilot. I wanted to be Goose [from 'Top Gun'].''

Meanwhile, Chris recently joked he had to ''come to terms with'' the fact that Gal, 32, has a more ''badass'' role than him in the upcoming movie.

He teased: ''I thought she was great, and we all had a good time.

''Quite honestly, she had all this wire work and stuff and I really like guns and jumping and getting hit and brawling.

''She saves me, and sometimes I save her. But she's definitely way more badass than I am, and my little man ego had to come to terms with that fast.''

But the star said it was ''nice'' not to have the lead role in a film and the pressure that comes with having to ''carry'' a project, and insisted it doesn't bother him whether or not he has top billing.

Asked if his role is a co-lead or a supporting character: ''I don't know. I mean, the movie is called ''Wonder Woman', so it's definitely Gal's show and she does a tremendous job leading it.

''And yeah, I'm there to basically fall in love with her and to go on this journey that she leads to essentially save the world.

''There was definitely a nice diminishing of responsibilities [rather than] to have to carry something.

''I really have no problem with where I am on the call sheet.''