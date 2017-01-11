Irish actor Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter are expecting their second child.
Dawn, a writer and broadcaster, announced the news on this week's (end15Jan16) episode of her Get It On podcast.
"Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is," she said while signing off from the podcast. "I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.
"So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January"
The Los Angeles-based couple, both 37, married in 2012 and had their first child, a boy called Art, in January 2015.
After the announcement British TV presenter Caroline Flack congratulated the couple on Twitter, writing, "OMG ! Listen to the end... congratulations DAWN AND CHRIS! Another little bun in the oven."
2017 promises to be a busy year for the pair, as in addition to welcoming their new arrival and Dawn's novel, Chris has five films due for release, including God Particle, the latest movie in the Cloverfield franchise.
He’s also starring alongside Aidan Turner, Saoirse Ronan and Douglas Booth in Vincent Van Gogh drama Loving Vincent.
