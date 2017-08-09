Irish actor Chris O'Dowd has revealed he caught his baby son Valentine as he was being delivered.
Chris O'Dowd ''caught'' his baby son as he was being delivered.
The 37-year-old actor and his wife Dawn O'Porter welcomed their second child into the world last month, and Chris has revealed the amusing story behind the birth of his son Valentine.
During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Chris shared: ''Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, 'OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby.'''
The Irish star rubbished rumours that he'd delivered Valentine himself, but admitted he did play an unlikely role in the birth.
Asked about the rumours, he said: ''That's probably overstating it. But we did have [the birth] at home. We did it on our bed.
''The birth. The conception was in the car.''
And then Chris revealed the improbable circumstances surrounding his baby son's arrival.
He joked: ''I caught him. We didn't know if it was going to be a boy or a girl. It's a lot. It's a lot of new information when a baby comes out.
''I caught him and my wife was like, 'What is it?' And I said, 'It's a baby!'''
The couple - who also have a two-year-old son called Art - welcomed their second son into the world on July 1 and, following the birth, Dawn shared a picture of their little one wearing a babygro emblazoned with a little duckling on Instagram.
She captioned the image: ''Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove (sic)''
Chris also took to Twitter to share the happy news, writing: ''We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! (sic)''
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
After the 2011 black comedy The Guard, Brendan Gleeson reteams with writer-director John Michael McDonagh...
After his acclaimed drama Submarine, actor-turned-filmmaker Richard Ayoade applies his considerable visual skills to this...
Simon is a timid, uncharismatic and largely forgettable man who doesn't seem to be getting...
This is the kind of British rom-com that sneaks up on you when you least...