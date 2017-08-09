Chris O'Dowd ''caught'' his baby son as he was being delivered.

The 37-year-old actor and his wife Dawn O'Porter welcomed their second child into the world last month, and Chris has revealed the amusing story behind the birth of his son Valentine.

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Chris shared: ''Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, 'OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby.'''

The Irish star rubbished rumours that he'd delivered Valentine himself, but admitted he did play an unlikely role in the birth.

Asked about the rumours, he said: ''That's probably overstating it. But we did have [the birth] at home. We did it on our bed.

''The birth. The conception was in the car.''

And then Chris revealed the improbable circumstances surrounding his baby son's arrival.

He joked: ''I caught him. We didn't know if it was going to be a boy or a girl. It's a lot. It's a lot of new information when a baby comes out.

''I caught him and my wife was like, 'What is it?' And I said, 'It's a baby!'''

The couple - who also have a two-year-old son called Art - welcomed their second son into the world on July 1 and, following the birth, Dawn shared a picture of their little one wearing a babygro emblazoned with a little duckling on Instagram.

She captioned the image: ''Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove (sic)''

Chris also took to Twitter to share the happy news, writing: ''We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! (sic)''