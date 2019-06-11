Chris O'Dowd and Melissa McCarthy are to appear in 'The Starling'.

The 39-year-old actor is set to reunite with his 'St. Vincent' co-star Melissa, 48, in the upcoming comedy-drama, which is being directed by Ted Melfi.

The project previously had Keanu Reeves and Isla Fisher on board to star with Dome Karukoski directing, however, has since changed hands.

The script was penned by Matt Harris and follows a couple who lose a child, leading McCarthy's character to retreat to a recovery centre leaving her partner at home alone.

O'Dowd's alter ego fills his time by attempting to build a beautiful garden in their home, however, he is interrupted by an aggressive starling.

The man seeks advice on how to get rid of the problematic bird from a former psychologist-turned-vet who ends up helping the husband deal with his grief as well as the feathered pest.

According to Deadline, Melfi wants to change up the script with the wife staying at home and building the garden while O'Dowd's character goes to the recovery centre.

The movie will be fully financed by Limelight and produced by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, as well as Melfi and his wife, actress Kimberly Quinn.

Alex Dong will serve as an executive producer on the project and cameras should be rolling as soon as this summer.

O'Dowd is soon set to star in comedy film 'Adventures of Super Frank' which will follow an Irish man as he embarks on a road trip in search of his girlfriend while Melissa will be seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish in 'The Kitchen' which follows the story of the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over the criminal enterprise after their husbands are arrested and jailed.