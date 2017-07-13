Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter have welcomed their second son into the world and named the little one Valentine.
Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter have become parents for a second time.
The couple - who have two-year-old son Art - welcomed their second son into the world on July 1 and have named him Valentine.
Dawn shared a picture of their little one wearing a babygro emblazoned with a little duckling on Instagram, and she captioned the image: ''Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove (sic)''
Chris took the opportunity to crack a joke in reference to Valentine's attire as he shared the happy news on his Twitter account.
He tweeted: ''We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine (sic)''
Dawn confirmed she was expecting in January.
Speaking on her podcast 'Get It On', she said: ''Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is! I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.
''So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.''
The author has been sharing snaps of her growing baby bump throughout the majority of her pregnancy on her Instagram account.
In a caption attached to a picture of a sandwich, she recently wrote: ''When you are heavily pregnant and decide to steam clean all your furniture then can't move your hips so lie down and your husband brings you a ham, cheese and onion sandwich with a side of veggie chips because he knows what makes everything better again. (sic)''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
After the 2011 black comedy The Guard, Brendan Gleeson reteams with writer-director John Michael McDonagh...
After his acclaimed drama Submarine, actor-turned-filmmaker Richard Ayoade applies his considerable visual skills to this...
Simon is a timid, uncharismatic and largely forgettable man who doesn't seem to be getting...
This is the kind of British rom-com that sneaks up on you when you least...