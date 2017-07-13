Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter have become parents for a second time.

The couple - who have two-year-old son Art - welcomed their second son into the world on July 1 and have named him Valentine.

Dawn shared a picture of their little one wearing a babygro emblazoned with a little duckling on Instagram, and she captioned the image: ''Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove (sic)''

Chris took the opportunity to crack a joke in reference to Valentine's attire as he shared the happy news on his Twitter account.

He tweeted: ''We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going 'Cheep'. #DadJoke #Valentine (sic)''

Dawn confirmed she was expecting in January.

Speaking on her podcast 'Get It On', she said: ''Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is! I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.

''So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.''

The author has been sharing snaps of her growing baby bump throughout the majority of her pregnancy on her Instagram account.

In a caption attached to a picture of a sandwich, she recently wrote: ''When you are heavily pregnant and decide to steam clean all your furniture then can't move your hips so lie down and your husband brings you a ham, cheese and onion sandwich with a side of veggie chips because he knows what makes everything better again. (sic)''