Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter are to become parents again and there second baby will be born later this year.
The couple only welcomed their first child Art into the world 23 months ago but aren't wasting any time giving the little one a sibling as the author has confirmed she's pregnant with the pair's second child and is due to give birth later this year.
Speaking on her podcast 'Get It On', she said: ''Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is! I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant. So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.''
It's believed the baby will be born in Los Angeles, California - where their first child was also born - because the pair have spent the past four years across the pond.
After the news broke, Dawn's best friend Caroline Flack took to her Twitter account to congratulate the happy couple.
She said: ''OMG ! Listen to the end... congratulations DAWN AND CHRIS! Another little bun in the oven (sic)''
The 37-year-old actor met the brunette beauty years ago but they kept their relationship relatively out of the public eye until they tied the knot in 2012.
