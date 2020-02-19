Chris Noth has become a father for the second time.

The former 'Sex and the City' actor and his wife Tara Wilson - who already have 12-year-old son Orion together - has announced the couple welcomed a baby boy named Keats into the world, and the proud father-of-two has shared the first snap of their adorable newborn in the hospital with his mom's hand holding him on the bed.

The 65-year-old actor revealed his second son's moniker is inspired by the famous poet John Keats.

Alongside the snap of their new arrival, he quoted the romantic literary legend's 1818 poem 'Endymion', writing: ''Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! ''A thing of beauty is a joy forever'' (sic)''

Chris' 'Sex and the City' co-star Kristin Davis - who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO series and two spin-off movies - was one of the first people to congratulate the actor's on his joyous news.

She commented: ''Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful.

''Congratulations to you all.''

The former 'Law & Order' star and his spouse Tara announced their pregnancy news in September.

Alongside a snap of his 37-year-old actress spouse standing in front of a sliding glass door, cradling her bump, he wrote on Instagram: ''Orion is getting a brother - I better get my ass in shape.''

Chris has previously spoken about his bond with Orion and laughed at the fact the youngster never gets tired of making the same jokes.

He said in the past: ''He'll text me poop emojis and then sign, 'Daddy, it's Orion,' and I'm like, 'I know!'. Boys never get over that.''

And the actor has also admitted that he is trying to stay as fit as possible in order to keep up with his son.

He said: ''He loves to be thrown around, but he's not as light as he used to be! I lifted him up, threw him on the bed and then it's like, 'Wait a minute, he's 60 pounds.' My back is going, 'Not so fast, partner!'''

''I've got to stay young for him. He's a good inspiration to go to the gym.''

The 'Good Wife' star met Tara when she worked in his New York bar the Cutting Room and they welcomed their first son into the world in January 2008.

They got engaged a year later, before marrying on the Hawaiian island of Maui in April 2012.