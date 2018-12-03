Chris Noth says 'Sex And The City 3' is ''over and gone'' and fans shouldn't expect a revival.

The 64-year-old American actor starred opposite Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) as her on/off love interest Big throughout the HBO series, with the couple marrying in the first spin-off movie and then going through marital difficulties in the second film.

A third film was in the pipeline but plans were brought to a halt by Kim Cattrall's refusal to reprise her role as Samantha Jones and now Noth has insisted the franchise is finished.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Chris said: ''There's no drama, there's no movie, there's nothing going on with it, it's over it's gone.''

Revealing what the fate of his character was to be, he added: ''He wasn't going to die. There's no way he was dying that was all a lie.''

The 'Law & Order' actor starred in the iconic series with Parker, Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon but he has confessed that he doesn't speak to the cast anymore because their paths have not really crossed since they shot the 2010 film.

He added: ''I mean no it happens a lot in films and things. You get very close for a very finite amount of time and then you never see each other again!''

Following the news that 'SATC3' would not be happening, Cattrall publicly revealed that she and Parker had never been friends on set and claimed her co-star could have been a lot ''nicer''.

Michael Patrick King - the executive producer of the 'Sex and the City' series - recently claimed the issue for Cattrall, 62, was that she was paid less than Parker, 53.

Speaking on the 'Origins' podcast, he said: ''The show doesn't exist if Sarah Jessica wasn't the blonde star of the show, that's number one.

''Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin (Charlotte Yorke) was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia (Miranda Hobbs) was a theatre actress and their contracts reflected that status.

''I guess for Kim it didn't matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity.''