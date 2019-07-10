Chris Messina has joined the cast of 'I Care A Lot'.

The 44-year-old actor is on board to star in an unknown role in the upcoming thriller alongside 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage, 49, and 'Gone Girl' star Rosamund Pike, 50.

Diane Wiest is also on board to join the cast alongside 'Baby Driver' actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Dinklage's role is being kept under wraps for now, but Pike will portray a successful legal guardian called Marla Grayson who cherry picks what appears to be her ideal client, but soon comes to the conclusion that looks can be deceiving.

J Blakeson will direct the movie and has written the script for the project, which is due to begin filming later this month.

Blakeson's Sugar November will produce the motion picture, as will the director himself, alongside Teddy Schwarzman's Black Bear, and Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce the film.

Speaking in March, Schwarzman said: ''Black Bear is thrilled to partner with J and Rosamund to bring 'I Care A Lot' to life.

''J has written one of the boldest and most entertaining scripts we've ever read, and we have been a fan of J's work ever since seeing 'The Disappearance of Alice Creed'.

''We can think of no one better to play I Care A Lot's fierce, intelligent and unrelenting lead than Rosamund Pike, who deserves all the accolades she's received to date and more.

''We can't wait to see Rosamund do something truly memorable with this iconic role.''

Chris is best known for his role as Danny Castellano in 'The Mindy Project', he recently appeared as Detective Richard Willis alongside Amy Adams in HBO's 'Sharp Objects' and he will soon appear opposite Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated Harley Quinn film 'Birds of Prey'.