Actor Chris Messina has been cast alongside Margot Robbie in 'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'.
Chris Messina has been cast in 'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'.
The 44-year-old actor - who previously starred in films such as 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Argo' - has reached an agreement to play the villainous Victor Zsasz in the much-anticipated new movie, according to Deadline.
Ewan McGregor will be playing the part of Black Mask, the film's main villain, and Chris' character will be working in cahoots with him.
Victor Zsasz - who first appeared in comic books in the 1990s - is a serial killer who is known to carve a tally mark into his skin for each of his murder victims.
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie - who is reprising the role of Harley Quinn - recently revealed the title reflects the movie's playful tone.
Margot - who starred as Harley in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' - said: ''It's not gonna be ... it's not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that. 'Birds of Prey' makes it sound very serious, and then that, you know, that's kinda like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, I'm in this too.'''
Margot also admitted the title was inspired by her love of the comedy film 'The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared', which is based on a comic novel by Jonas Jonasson.
The actress said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''I love a long title.
''Actually, I said that when we were thinking of the title. I said 'You know what? You know what's a great title? Did you ever see 'The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared?'' Long title, but I love it. It's a great movie, as well. You should watch it.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
James Franco's collection of autobiographical short stories is adapted into a remarkably evocative film by...
With its refusal to follow the usual romantic-comedy formula, this snappy and observant movie is...
Ben Affleck leaps on to the A-list of directors with this relentlessly entertaining thriller, combining...
A romantic comedy with a dark twist, this film gets under the skin as it...
When the Iranian Revolution protests began to take place in 1979, their main target was...
Celeste and Jesse have been best friends since high school and married each other very...
Ruby Sparks tells the story of a successful young novelist who starts to suffer from...
Ruby Sparks tells the story of a successful young novelist who starts to suffer from...
Ruby Sparks tells the story of a successful young novelist who starts to suffer from...