Chris Messina has been cast in 'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'.

The 44-year-old actor - who previously starred in films such as 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Argo' - has reached an agreement to play the villainous Victor Zsasz in the much-anticipated new movie, according to Deadline.

Ewan McGregor will be playing the part of Black Mask, the film's main villain, and Chris' character will be working in cahoots with him.

Victor Zsasz - who first appeared in comic books in the 1990s - is a serial killer who is known to carve a tally mark into his skin for each of his murder victims.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie - who is reprising the role of Harley Quinn - recently revealed the title reflects the movie's playful tone.

Margot - who starred as Harley in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' - said: ''It's not gonna be ... it's not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that. 'Birds of Prey' makes it sound very serious, and then that, you know, that's kinda like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, I'm in this too.'''

Margot also admitted the title was inspired by her love of the comedy film 'The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared', which is based on a comic novel by Jonas Jonasson.

The actress said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''I love a long title.

''Actually, I said that when we were thinking of the title. I said 'You know what? You know what's a great title? Did you ever see 'The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared?'' Long title, but I love it. It's a great movie, as well. You should watch it.''