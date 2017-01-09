The actor was stoked to land a role in 1996 movie Before & After, opposite Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson, and spent weeks telling his girlfriend about his time on set.

"When the movie came out... I brought her to see the film," he tells actor/musician-turned-chat show host Harry Connick, Jr. "I think one of the reasons she came to date me was because I was in the film. Nobody had told me I was edited out of the film.

"The entire movie I kept sweating, going, 'When am I coming on...?' It just never came. Afterwards I was like, 'I swear I was in a movie with Meryl Streep!'"