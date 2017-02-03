Coldplay have become the patrons of a migrant and refugee charity.

The band - Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - have thrown their support behind Malta-based search-and-rescue charity MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) and will work with the organisation on a long-term basis to aid its humanitarian work with migrants and refugees fleeing war and persecution in the Middle East.

Speaking about the cause, Chris said: ''Every year MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life. But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we're proud to support MOAS' life-saving work.''

The announcement was made via a fundraising film called 'Rescue Humanity' which features the Coldplay frontman performing an a cappella version of Coldplay's 'Don't Panic' which is laid over real footage from a recent MOAS rescue which was filmed by artist Adam Broomberg.

MOAS was founded in 2014 and is a non-profit organisation that operates on the front line of the Mediterranean migration crisis.

The fundraising film aims to publicise the rescue efforts and show the fear, hope and anguish experienced by both the refugees and migrants.

Regina Catrambone, MOAS co-founder and director, said: ''We are very grateful to Coldplay for believing so strongly in our cause. MOAS is a young organisation that in a few years has managed to make a significant difference in mitigating one of the most heart-breaking humanitarian tragedies of our era.

''However, there is still so much to be done. Coldplay's support will allow our work to reach the hearts of a wider audience worldwide.''

MOAS has saved the lives of over 33,000 people to-date in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas.

It is currently preparing for its 2017 mission, while continuing to advocate for the creation of safe and legal routes for people desperately seeking safety.