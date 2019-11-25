Chris Martin is quite happy for Robbie Williams to beat Coldplay to this year's UK Christmas number one.

The 'Yellow' hitmakers' latest LP 'Everyday Life' and the 'Angels' singer's festive record 'The Christmas Present' are both in the running for 2019's final No1 album, but frontman Chris has admitted they are not interested in the commercial side of the music business anymore, and would be ''cool'' with the former Take That star taking the top spot after he admitted he would be ''crushed'' if he didn't get it.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''Robbie ­Williams, we don't mind. Honestly, we're cool with that.

''He can have it, all power to Robbie. Really, he was around first, too.''

All seven of Coldplay's albums have reached the top spot, while Robbie has hit number one with his last four albums.''

On not concerning themselves with the charts anymore, Chris added: ''I don't even think about commercialism and those sorts of words any more.

''We've done all that.''

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old singer and his bandmates recently announced they will not be touring their new album until it's environmentally friendly to do so, whilst 'Everyday Life' is one of their most political records to date.

And Chris has admitted that he no longer cares what other people think about their choice of subject matter and insisted that going forward, they will release whatever feels right to them, even if it's not to everyone's taste.

He continued: ''Now it's all about what comes through, and what feels right. If it feels right for us, we'll do it. Simple as that.

''This is probably the most overtly political album we've released but you know what? I now think, 'F*** it, man, if it feels right we're going to do it.' ''

The 'Hymn For The Weekend' singer also admitted that he has banned himself from using the internet because he doesn't want to know what critics and fans alike think of their latest release.

He said: ''I don't know how the album has gone down at all, and honestly I really don't want to know. Please don't tell me.

''I haven't looked at any of the response or reaction.

''Normally I'm on websites every day checking the latest music news so it's rare for me not to be, but I have no idea what is going on at the moment.

''I just have to stay off everything. It's because if you feel like you're on a mission and you're focused, you don't want to be thrown off course by something you read.''