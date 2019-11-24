Chris Martin thinks the world ''grows you'' as a person.

The 42-year-old singer admits to evolving markedly during his time in the spotlight, and the Coldplay frontman thinks he's learned a great deal from his children - Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 - as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Asked what caused his personal evolution, he reflected: ''Brilliant teachers and writers. My kids and their mum. So many people to learn from.

''I think, if you're open to it, the world grows you, but there are only so many raw emotions that exist, and I felt a lot of them then and still do now. Love, fear. The big ones.''

Chris is aware of the criticism his band receive, and he has likened their status in the UK to that of an amusement park.

He told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''We are like Alton Towers. We are there for your pleasure, but don't come if you don't want to.''

Meanwhile, Chris' ex-wife recently claimed that their ''conscious uncoupling'' has encouraged other people to ''take the approach of forgiveness'' in their own relationships.

Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman were widely ridiculed when they split in 2014 and used the unusual term to describe the end of their marriage.

But the actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuk - said that, over the years, people have told her they've come around to the phrase, as it has encouraged them to ''put down spite'' and to actively try to co-operate for the sake of their kids.

She said: ''Chris and I really thought we would really love to do this in a way that we remain a family, even though we're not a couple. People freaked out. They were like, 'This is nuts. This is insane. We hate you.'

''At this point, it's something that even though people were like, 'What is this? We don't get it,' a lot of pushback, now it's something that people are like, 'Oh wait. Yeah, this might be a good thing to do.'''