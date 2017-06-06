Chris Martin has thanked Noel Gallagher for giving him his ''blessing'' to perform Oasis songs at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The 40-year-old rocker provided acoustic guitar and backing vocals on 'Live Forever with Noel's estranged brother Liam Gallagher, who made a surprise appearance to sing his former band's track at the northern city's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday night (04.06.17).

Chris also performed Manchester anthem 'Don't Look Back in Anger' at the concert with Ariana Grande, who hosted the event at Old Trafford cricket ground to raise money for the victims and the families of those caught up in the terrorist bomb attack which followed the 23-year-old pop star's show in the English city in May.

On Monday (05.06.17), Liam, 44, logged on to Twitter to blast Noel, 50, for not performing at the event, adding to the backlash against the guitarist-and-songwriter.

But Chris, 40, has now come to his friend's defence, informing people it was always known that Noel couldn't be at the concert.

In a series of tweets posted on Coldplay's official Twitter page, Chris said: ''1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday ... 2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit ... 3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm (sic)''

The 'Yellow' hitmaker also thanked Liam for performing 'Live Forever' with him and Coldplay guitarist Jonny Buckland, a poignant moment which was one of the highlights of the magical evening.

He added: ''4/ and thank you @liamgallagher, that was awesome x cm + jb (sic)''

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun has also praised Noel for writing such ''magical songs'' that are currently helping so many people come through the aftermath of the atrocity.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''Thank you @noelgallagher for those magical @oasis songs. They helped got us through this crazy time. nothing but gratitude from Ariana & I. (sic)''

Liam and Noel have barely spoken to each other since Oasis split in 2009, and the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker admitted he was ''very disappointed'' his sibling didn't make the effort to appear at the concert in his hometown.

After the performance, Liam posted in a series of tweets which read: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)''