Chris Martin says he ''bullied'' at school as a teenager for his ''weird world-views''.
The Coldplay frontman has opened up about his younger years, admitting he was ''made fun of'' for being so ''closed-minded''.
He said: ''That's more telling me and any young people going through what they're going through that you can do it. I struggled, like a lot of young teenagers ... 13 to 15. I had weird world-views that didn't help. I was closed-minded, which is easy to make fun of, but I am happy, because it lit the fire. That's fair [to say I was bullied]. Like any zealot would be in a boarding school for boys.''
And the 42-year-old singer feels very ''aware of mortality''.
Asked if he thinks about getting older, he replied: ''Yes ... There are two options: 'Get older. Or don't.' But I am aware of mortality. All day, every day. Partly as I have a number of friends who have already moved on, partly because it drives me to make the most of every second.''
Meanwhile, Chris - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - admits he still struggles with anger but has learned to try and ''alchemise it'' rather than act on it.
Speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, he shared: ''I still get very angry inside. But it's better to alchemise it. I don't believe telling people they're stupid or wrong ever changes anything, so it doesn't work to be angry for me. I just feel bad. I couldn't control it. Something had to change to keep the band together, and to keep the people I love around.''
