The Coldplay frontman reportedly dropped into the Crisis Centre in west London and performed a set, which he dedicated to late singer George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day (25Dec16) aged 53.

In his set, the 39-year-old sang a string of his own songs as well as Last Christmas, George's festive hit with band Wham!

Chris also asked people to join him for duets and helped make cups of tea, according to London's Evening Standard.

One member of the audience posted a picture of him posing alongside Chris on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "That moment when Coldplay's Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so the guests can have a sing song. Thank you for coming down and getting stuck in."

Another volunteer shared pictures of Chris singing while he sat on a chair playing acoustic guitar and another of his autograph. She wrote, "Huge shout out to the amazing @coldplay #chrismartin for dropping by to our @crisis_uk West London shelter to play for guests. What a legend."

His appearance comes almost a week after he stopped by The Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York last week (ends25Dec16) to meet residents at the centre, which has helped shelter, clothe, feed and provide medical care for those without permanent residences, for more than a century.

Following his visit, he announced a surprise benefit gig would be held at the Mercury Lounge in Manhattan later that evening. Tickets sold out quickly and he raised more than $4,300 (£3,500) for the organisation.