Chris Martin performed for fans on Instagram Live as part of Global Citizen Festival's 'Solidarity Sessions: Together, At Home' series.
Chris Martin performed a live set from home as part of Global Citizen Festival's 'Solidarity Sessions: Together, At Home' series, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Coldplay frontman - who is a curator of Global Citizen Festival - refused to let COVID-19 stop him from playing for his fans and instead took requests and performed renditions of the group's hits, including 'Viva La Vida', and a cover of late music legend David Bowie's classic 'Life on Mars'.
The 'Yellow' hitmaker also admitted that he has forgotten some of the lyrics to his band's older back catalogue.
During the stream on Instagram Live, Chris honestly confessed: ''It's very hard to be a pop star - you don't know who hates you and who loves you.
''I tried an autotune song at work, I thought it was great but everyone else turned their noses up at it.''
Chris had earlier announced on Twitter: ''Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome (sic)''
John Legend, Keith Urban, Neil Young and Yungblud are among the many musicians who have also followed suit in swapping the stage for their homes to entertain their fans through the pandemic.
The 'All of Me' hitmaker tweeted: ''My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome (sic)''
Country pop legend Keith has just performed, whilst Neil has announced his own upcoming 'Fireside Sessions' and 'Loner' rocker Yungblud went live this week, and performed to 41,000 fans.
