Chris Martin has revealed he paid his children to appear on Coldplay's new album, 'Everyday Life'.
The Coldplay frontman and his band have just released their new album 'Everyday Life', which features his kids - Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 - and he has revealed he asked them if they wanted to appear rather than the other way around.
Speaking about how his kids got involved, he told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: ''I asked them. Gosh, no. And I pay them, proper fees like everyone. And they are allowed to say no.''
There is one track on the album called 'Daddy', which Chris admits has some influence from being a father himself as well as other meanings.
He added: ''OK. I don't like explaining songs. However, that came from three places. First, I have many people in my life whose dads f***** off, which is sad and confusing and, if you empathise as a dad, you wonder, what was he feeling that he thought that would be best? Second, I have kids, and I have to leave all the time.
''Third, and most important, [that song was] written after learning about the prison industrial complex in America; the outright racism woven into so many laws, and kids who, as a result, are denied their fathers. The world is in such a way that you can no longer just sit back with your creature comforts and ignore the rest of it.''
Meanwhile, Chris had previously admitted he penned a lot of ''personal'' lyrics.
He said: ''Some of it is very personal, about real things in my life, and some is about things I see or we see, and some of it's about trying to empathise with what others are going through.''
