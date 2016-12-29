Chris Martin's celebrity status does not protect him from everyday ''problems''.

The Coldplay frontman has insisted that his enviable fame and fortune does not mean he is immune to suffering frequent stresses, saying his situation is no different to that of a binman.

He explained: ''How I am with the universe is trying to accept that everybody goes through many challenges every day, on whatever level, and you can never compare your challenges to someone else's.

''Even if you're Brad Pitt, if you have got a problem that day, then it's a problem. It's the same if you are a dustman.''

Chris, 39, said that contrary to popular belief, celebrities are vulnerable to the same frustrations as regular people.

He said, according to the Daily Star newspaper: ''So it is understanding that everyone goes through that whether you're a pop star or a whatever.

''But accepting that it's all how you look at it in my opinion, you can turn anything around.''

Despite this, Chris explained that he has retained a generally positive outlook on life.

He shared: ''My relationship with the universe is I trust that it is more positive than you might think.''

This comes shortly after Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow claimed he would ''take a bullet'' for her.

The 44-year-old actress has remained close to the Coldplay frontman, despite their divorce, for the sake of their two children - Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

She previously said: ''He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life.

''And to this day, Chris would take a bullet for me. Even though I'm not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.''