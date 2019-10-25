Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has penned ''personal'' lyrics about his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The 'Viva La Vida' hitmakers will release their new album 'Everyday Life' on November 22, and Chris has admitted many of the songs on the record take inspiration from ''real things'' in his life, including his romance with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''Some of it is very ­personal, about real things in my life, and some is about things I see or we see, and some of it's about trying to empathise with what ­others are going through.''

This week, Coldplay dropped two songs from the album, 'Orphans' and 'Arabesque', and it seems the latter could be about his relationship with Dakota.

In the track, Chris sings: ''I could be you, you could be me. Two raindrops in the same sea.

''You could be me, I could be you. Two angles of the same view.''

The second verse of the song is in French - which Dakota is fluent in - and suggests the song is a love letter to his girlfriend, especially after they reignited their romance following a rough patch earlier this year.

Chris' open lyrics also come as he told BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac that he no longer cares if people ''disagree'' with what he has to say.

He said: ''There was something about our last tour that made me at peace with speaking openly and not minding if people disagree. You can just speak ­completely freely and let all the colours of life come through.''

Coldplay's other recently released single, 'Orphans', tells the story of a young woman living in Syria, as the band tackle the current war zone crisis.

Speaking about the powerful song, Chris explained: ''One of the things that might help people have a better time is to put themselves in other people's shoes, whether that's these kids who have to leave Syria, or who grew up in Baltimore, or whatever it might be. Rather than judging from afar, maybe to think: 'I wonder what it's like to be there'.''