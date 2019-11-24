Chris Martin worries he sounds corny.

The 42-year-old singer's music has taken a more political twist in recent times - and Chris is conscious that some of his views may sound ''weird'' to fans.

He shared: ''Right now there is so much isolationism, and I don't believe in that, at all.

''In fact, I want to love everyone, yet so much of what I think about life sounds weird when I say it out loud. But I'm OK singing it.''

Asked whether he fears sounding corny, Chris told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''A bit. You know what, this is making me worry. And the whole attitude of the band now is to say, 'F**k it - just do it.' Which is very freeing, as long as you don't read YouTube comments...''

Chris was raised in a very Christian household, and the Coldplay frontman thinks religion can help to resolve many of the world's problems.

He explained: ''I think God is love. And God is the magic in every molecule, even in people you don't like.

''For years I never really understood what 'God is love' meant. I thought it was cheesy. But, really, it means that the application of love to any given situation can only make things better.

''And each of us has a choice a thousand times a day which side we are going to allow to speak. We are all awesome, all terrible.''

Asked whether he was talking specifically about the Christian God, Chris added: ''No. Wider. Everything. I feel open about it. There is no specific image. Or religion.

''They all talk about the same fundamentals, before the dogma. And I believe the fundamentals of most, if not all.''