Chris Martin ''doesn't really understand'' Coldplay's new songs.

The 42-year-old singer and his bandmates have decided not to tour their latest album, 'Everyday Life', due to environmental concerns, and he's also doing very little to promote the record as he doesn't really know what to say.

He said: ''We're not touring and we're not really talking and not doing anything normal.

''This album feels like we have to just release it into the world and let it fend for itself.

''Because a lot of these songs came from a place I don't really understand, and other reasons too, it's just not tourable yet.

''We're trying to wait to tour until we can figure out the environmental side of things.''

The 'Orphans' hitmaker has deliberately avoided reading any of the reactions to either the record or the group's decision not to tour.

He told the latest issue of Q magazine: ''I stayed in a real cocoon cos I feel super-focused and super on a mission of some sort.

''This time I'm not even aware of any reaction or any result ... nothing, cos I feel a very strong calling to be doing a certain thing.

''It's always been there but maybe because the way the world is it's been bubbling extra hard, extra-strong, like, 'OK, this is what we're supposed to be doing, let's head this way.' ''

Although Chris admitted it can be tiring trying to avoid all outside comment, he insisted it is necessary in order to ''get good'' at his job.

Asked if it's tiring, he said: ''Yeah but that's what I'm here for. ''That's what I'm on earth for.

''I'm definitely not an underwear model and it's unlikely I'm going to have my own chain of cycling gyms.

''So I really would like to get good at this job.''