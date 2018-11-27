Chris Martin has curated a new GlobalCitizen EP.

The Coldplay frontman has put together an EP of 4 brand new tracks and will feature artists including Pharrell Williams, Stormzy and David Guetta as well as Stargate, Cassper Nyovest, Jozzy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Los Unidades - Coldplay's new name for themselves.

Proceeds of the EP - which will be released on November 30 - will go towards Global Citizen's efforts to end extreme poverty as well as improve issues such as gender equality, education, water and sanitation across the world.

Chris, who also curates Global Citizen's annual live music festivals, has spearheaded the new EP, which will be released through Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records in the United States.

Coldplay's manager Dave Holmes said: ''It was a real honour to help further the Global Citizen movement by putting together this release alongside Chris and Parlophone. We've ended up with so many incredible performers, and we're all extremely proud of the finished EP. May it be the first of many.''

And fans can already get their hands on the lead track 'E-Lo' now, as it has become available across all digital platforms. The song features Coldplay (as Los Unidades), Pharrell Williams and Jozzy and it has been released alongside a Nelson Mandela inspired lyric video to mark the South African president's centenary year.

E-Lo is expected to be performed by Chris and Pharrell at the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 concert on December 2 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Beyoncé, JAY Z, Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves are also expected to perform at the event.