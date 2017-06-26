Chris Martin was reportedly spotted cosying up to Katy Perry at Glastonbury.

The Coldplay frontman - who is also reported to have earlier kissed singer Dua Lipa at the music festival on Worthy Farm - was seen walking hand-in-hand with the pop star, after they watched Stormzy's set on Saturday night (24.06.17).

A source said: ''Chris and Katy were walking hand in hand through the hospitality area and looked like they were really enjoying each other's company.

''She was wearing a big coat and hood to hide her face but kept whispering in his ear and laughing.''

Katy was apparently keen to keep a low profile as she socialised with Chris.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''As soon as a fan recognised her, though, she dropped Chris's hand and they both raced into the Winnebago area.

''Earlier on they had watched Stormzy together too and met him backstage. They were sticking together for the whole evening.''

Katy, 32, has previously admitted to being a huge fan of English men, having been married to comedian Russell Brand and after dating actor Orlando Bloom until earlier this year.

The chart-topping star also confessed to being a fan of English food.

Speaking earlier this year, Katy said: ''Of course I've been to a Sunday roast, babes. Many of my English boyfriends that I've had along the way [have made them]. I've fancied them. I'm very attracted to their accents of course, so posh.''

Meanwhile, Chris has been linked to a number of different women since splitting from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, including Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa.

However, he is currently believed to be single after he broke up from English actress Annabelle Wallis earlier this year.