Chris Martin has reportedly bought a 99-seat theatre in Malibu for a whopping $4.45 million.
Chris Martin has reportedly bought a 99-seat theatre.
The Coldplay frontman is believed to have forked out a whopping $4.45 million on the Malibu Playhouse in Malibu, California, which has enough seating for almost 100 people.
According to TMZ.com, the theatre is currently home to the Malibu Stage Company, and was previously a church before being turned into a recording studio, and then finally ending up as the playhouse it is today.
The venue sits on 6.5 acres of land and has an ocean-view deck, as well as sweeping canyon views.
As of the time of writing, it is unknown what the 41-year-old musician - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - will do with the theatre now that he owns it
The 'Something Just Like This' singer could use the stage to show case his brood's talents, as his daughter is a budding dance champion and his son is already showing signs of being as musically inclined as his dad.
Whilst both children already have a taste for being on stage, Chris previously surprised his son Moses on his 10th birthday in 2016 by bringing him onstage during Coldplay's concert in Lima, Peru.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video of the event on her social media pages after the concert, which showed Moses looking bewildered as he was plucked from the wings and introduced to the main stage in front of thousands of screaming fans.
She captioned the video: ''When your dad wishes you an early 10th birthday at work...#coldplaylima (sic)''
The Paradise hitmaker's sweet gesture was met with a rush of emotion from fans on social media, who wrote messages including ''Awww'' and ''What a nice dad!''.
Chris and Gwyneth split in 2015 before their divorce was finalised the following year, and he is now in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The story of Belfast's "godfather of punk" is told with plenty of groovy style to...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Dov Kelemer's look into an aspiring rock band in the L.A. music scene is as...