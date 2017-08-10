Chris Martin has reportedly rekindled his romance with Annabelle Wallis.

The Coldplay frontman - who has daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - and the 32-year-old actress dated for almost two years before their split in June, but it seems the pair couldn't stay away from one another for long as it has been reported they are getting their romance back on track.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Their crazy work schedules make it difficult to see each other sometimes and they drifted apart. But recently they have been making more of an effort and have decided to give things another shot.

''They have a lot of history together and don't want to throw everything away. There are just a few more months left on Coldplay's tour and then they will be able to spend more time together and work around Annabelle's schedule.''

When the couple first went public with their relationship in late 2015, it was reported the 'Hymn For The Weekend' singer was ''happier than he's been in a long time'' with 'The Mummy' actress.

A source said at the time: ''She puts a huge smile on Chris' face. He's happier than he's been in a long time. He just wants to settle down again.''

But after his split from the blonde beauty earlier this year, Chris was spotted cosying up to fellow pop megastar Katy Perry whilst at Glastonbury festival in June.

A source said: ''Chris and Katy were walking hand in hand through the hospitality area and looked like they were really enjoying each other's company.

''She was wearing a big coat and hood to hide her face but kept whispering in his ear and laughing.''

And Katy was apparently keen to keep a low profile as she socialised with Chris.

The source added: ''As soon as a fan recognised her, though, she dropped Chris's hand and they both raced into the Winnebago area.

''Earlier on they had watched Stormzy together too and met him backstage. They were sticking together for the whole evening.''