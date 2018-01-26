Chris Klein is to be a father for the second time after revealing his wife, Laina Rose Thyfault, is pregnant.
Chris Klein's wife is pregnant.
The 'American Pie' actor is to be a father for the second time after announcing his ''beautiful'' significant other Laina Rose Thyfault - who he has 17-month-old son Frederick Easton with - is expecting their second child.
He wrote on Twitter: ''My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton's going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed. (sic)''
Laina also took to social media to inform her friends about the news, admitting she was ''excited'' about bringing a sibling into the world for their son.
She wrote: ''Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018 (sic)''
The 38-year-old actor revealed in July 2016 that Laina had given birth to their first child together and thanked her for the ''miracle''.
He wrote on his WhoSay account: ''So incredibly blessed and forever grateful for my amazing wife & our healthy baby boy. Laina delivered me a miracle. (sic)''
Laina wrote on Instagram: ''So excited to announce our precious baby boy, Frederick Easton Klein was born 7/23/16. This little Champ has already mastered his warrior pose and is doing great. Our hearts are bursting with love and joy (sic)''
Chris - who is known for playing Chris 'Oz' Ostreicher in 'American Pie' - and travel agent Laina were dating for four years before they tied the knot in August 2015 after he popped the question in December 2014.
Since making a name for himself in 1999 movie 'American Pie', Chris has gone on to star in several films, including 'Play Dead', 'Game of Aces' and 'Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li'.
What's more, he appeared in an episode of 'The Grinder' in 2016 and had a recurring role in 'Wilfred' between 2011 and 2014.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Call this a missed opportunity. While there's plenty of scope to have fun with these...
When we last saw East Great Falls' Class of '99, they were celebrating the wedding...
The alternate reality in Day Zero is a nightmare for young American men: Within a...
Day Zero Trailer Day Zero stars Elijah Wood, Jon Bernthal, Chris Klein, and Ginnifer Goodwin....
Talk about redemption. After starring in some of favorite movies ever, Matthew Broderick had...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Seeing a movie remake inevitably leads viewers to make comparisons, matching up new casting choices,...
The gang from American Pie is back in American Pie 2, or, I Still Know...
Another year, another Farrelly brothers production.This time out, we get American Pie alum Chris Klein...
Post September 11 cinema has seen its share of war movies designed to evoke and...
This is certainly the year for comedy, with South Park, Austin Powers 2, and now...
In David Mamet's The Spanish Prisoner, Steve Martin puts his two cents in on doing...