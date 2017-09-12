'Thor: Ragnarok' features a ''grubbier'' version of the Marvel superhero.

Chris Hemsworth has reprised his most iconic on-screen role for the soon-to-be-released movie, and director Taika Waititi has teased there will be a new-look Thor in his film.

Taika shared: ''He's a lot grubbier. I think everyone's a bit too shiny and clean in the other films. I love heroes that really go through ordeals and then come out the other end completely changed. They come out the other side and they've been through the ringer.

''We do a lot to this character in the film. A lot of people want to see Ragnarok and know what it means; but, to me, Ragnarok means stripping down the establishment and then building it up in a new way.

''Ragnarok is what we're doing to the character and to the franchise and to the story.''

And Taika revealed that his overarching ambition with the new movie is to show Thor in a ''cool and funny'' light.

Speaking to Collider, the director explained: ''There were already story ideas when I came on board, but a lot of that changed over the first three or four months.

''Right from the beginning, [Marvel] wanted to lighten [Thor] little bit and embrace the adventure aspect of it. The last two films, definitely the last film, were a little darker.

''Personally I feel if the movie's called Thor, then Thor should be the best character. My main focus was making him cool and funny when he needs to be and heroic when he needs to be.

''If you've seen my other films, there's always a balance between comedy and drama. I think that's a satisfying story to watch.''