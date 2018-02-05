Chris Hemsworth has revealed he is definitely ''up'' for starring in a 'Crocodile Dundee' reboot after starring in Tourism Australia's Super Bowl advert,
Chris Hemsworth is ''open'' to making a 'Crocodile Dundee' movie following his popular Super Bowl advert.
The 34-year-old Australian actor appeared in a star-studded commercial created by Tourism Australia, which left fans speculating a possible reboot of the classic 1986 movie, which starred Paul Hogan in the titular role.
And after the $36 million dollar clip proved popular with fans, Chris - who played himself in the promo - admitted he would love to be involved with a potential reboot.
Speaking to News.com.au, he said: ''Hearing such a positive response from a fan point of view, I would definitely be open to it.
''You'd have to find a story and a great script but it's certainly made me stop and think what the future holds and my next few jobs and whether we could make something like this work.''
In the commercial, American comedian Danny McBride played the central role as Dundee's long lost son, who returned to the outback to save his father.
He was then taken by the 'Thor' actor to see ''pristine beaches'' and taste some ''of the finest wines in the entire world'', and it didn't take Danny long to realise he is actually in an advert for Australia rather than a film.
Chris said: ''Yes, but listen. You're the best 'Crocodile Dundee' since 'Crocodile Dundee'''
The camera then cut to Hogan sitting in his iconic outfit holding a glass of beer.
The A-listers in the advert included Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher and Chris' younger brother Liam.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...