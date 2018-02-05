Chris Hemsworth is ''open'' to making a 'Crocodile Dundee' movie following his popular Super Bowl advert.

The 34-year-old Australian actor appeared in a star-studded commercial created by Tourism Australia, which left fans speculating a possible reboot of the classic 1986 movie, which starred Paul Hogan in the titular role.

And after the $36 million dollar clip proved popular with fans, Chris - who played himself in the promo - admitted he would love to be involved with a potential reboot.

Speaking to News.com.au, he said: ''Hearing such a positive response from a fan point of view, I would definitely be open to it.

''You'd have to find a story and a great script but it's certainly made me stop and think what the future holds and my next few jobs and whether we could make something like this work.''

In the commercial, American comedian Danny McBride played the central role as Dundee's long lost son, who returned to the outback to save his father.

He was then taken by the 'Thor' actor to see ''pristine beaches'' and taste some ''of the finest wines in the entire world'', and it didn't take Danny long to realise he is actually in an advert for Australia rather than a film.

Chris said: ''Yes, but listen. You're the best 'Crocodile Dundee' since 'Crocodile Dundee'''

The camera then cut to Hogan sitting in his iconic outfit holding a glass of beer.

The A-listers in the advert included Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher and Chris' younger brother Liam.