Chris Hemsworth is careful not to ''exploit'' his children on social media.

The 35-year-old actor has six-year-old India and four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky, and has said that whilst he will post the occasional picture of his brood on Instagram, he never shows off their faces as he doesn't want them to be taken advantage of at such a young age.

He said: ''The social media side of it is just trying to work out: How do you keep up with the times?' You see that Sylvester Stallone has an Instagram account, and you kind of go, 'This is the world we're in.'

''The exploitation is something I'm very wary of. We've been offered things like, 'Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family. There's no way.''

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' actor and his family moved back to his native Australia in 2014 to leave the pressures of paparazzi in Los Angeles behind, and although Elsa initially had reservations about the move, she quickly realised it was the ''best decision'' for their family.

Chris added: ''Both trips we did, it was like pouring rain. And she was like, 'I don't know what the big fuss is.' Then I said, 'Let's do a trip up to Byron Bay,' and we get off the plane and it's raining. I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I'm not selling it.' And she instantly went, 'No, there's something different about this place. It is a very special place.' She went, 'This could be it. It could be the best decision we've made.'''

Although the family moved to keep their private lives away from the paparazzi, their lives aren't completely out of the spotlight.

Chris recalled one instance recently in which he was out with his children and were followed by paparazzi, who continued to take pictures even after one of his sons removed his bathing suit.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star told GQ magazine: ''He's naked, and I look over, and they're still shooting. I ran over, and they knew. I just very pointedly and definitely said, 'Don't you dare.' I was close to destroying the camera.''