Chris Hemsworth was ''weirdly shaken'' when he met Chris Pratt for the first time.

The two Marvel movie superstars met on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War', and although Hemworth - who plays God of thunder Thor in the franchise - is no stranger to meeting fellow stars, he has admitted he was left slightly lost for words after coming face to face with the ''charismatic'' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star.

Asked when the last time he felt intimidated by another man was, Hemsworth, 34, said: ''The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken. I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does.''

And 38-year-old Pratt - who will be making his 'Avengers' debut as Peter Quill and his alter ego Star-Lord in the upcoming Marvel ensemble movie - isn't the only co-star Hemsworth has gushed about, as he also praised Cate Blanchett's ability to ''call you on your s**t'', and admitted he wants to ''impress her''.

When asked to name something people might not know about Cate, Hemsworth told the September issue of ELLE magazine: ''She calls you on your shit straightaway. Which is intimidating. You walk in and you're doing all the usual polite chats, and she's like, 'Chris, what are you doing? Really, that's the story you're gonna tell?' And you're like, 'Shit, I'm not going to get away with anything with this lady. I have to drop the facade.'

''You know, she's Cate Blanchett, for God's sake! There's quite a feeling of wanting to impress her. She's like, 'I'm a human being. Act normal.' Before you know it, you're drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humour.''