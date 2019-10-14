Chris Hemsworth wants to reunite with his 'Avengers' co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. to star in a remake of 'Three Amigos'.

The 'Thor' star has come up with the idea to team up with Evans, 38, and Downey, 54, again in a reboot of the beloved comedy after their respective characters Captain America and Iron Man sad their goodbyes in 'Avengers: Endgame' meaning they are no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

In an appearance at Chicago Comic Con, Hemsworth said: ''That was so sad about kind of finishing 'Endgame', was just 'Were we ever going to get to hang out again?' And I immediately started thinking 'What else could we do?' We could remake the 'Three Amigos' or something.''

'Three Amigos' was a 1986 comedy film starring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short. It follows three silent film stars who are mistaken for real heroes in a small Mexican village and has become a cult classic.

Following his departure from the MCU, Evans has also suggested that he and his namesake star in an 1980s buddy-style film together.

He said earlier this year: ''We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn't get s**t done. I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.''

In an interview earlier this year, Hemsworth, 36, admitted that he and Evans grew very close from working together on the superhero blockbusters and the pair share a ''real brotherly bond''.

He said: ''With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond. I think they wouldn't pair us up on the press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.''