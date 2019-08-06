Chris Hemsworth wants to use his acting break to ''enjoy'' life.

The 35-year-old actor decided to leave Hollywood behind for six months at the end of his press tour for 'Avengers: Endgame' - which was released in April this year - and has now said he plans to use his time off to be a stay-at-home dad to his three children.

Chris - who lives in Bryon Bay, Australia, with his wife Elsa Pataky and their daughter India, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five - said: ''I'm just at home now, taking the next six months off and spending time with the kids and the wife. I'm just going to make school lunches and do school drop-offs and pick-ups.

''After The Avengers press tour [in April] I had a real moment of like, 'Oh, what now? I'm unemployed, what next?' And then I thought, 'No, this is the problem. If you keep looking ahead and not enjoying right now, then you're just going to miss it.' ''

The actor and his wife moved back to Chris' native Australia with their children in 2014, and their home is currently undergoing an $8 million refurbishment, which isn't due to be completed until November.

And Chris has said he may need to take more time away from his job so that he can actually spend time in the home once it's finished.

He added: ''I said to my wife, I'm taking time off right when the house isn't built. I might have to extend it to 12 months just to be there.''

When the 'Thor' star does return to Hollywood, he says he's keen to sink his teeth into something different, such as an intense drama.

Speaking to Men's Health magazine's 'Strength Sessions' podcast, he said: ''I'm open to anything at the moment, you know? I've done a lot lately and so I'm looking forward to also doing a drama somewhere and some simpler things.

''Comedy is fantastic, there's so much improvisation, a sense of the unknown and a nervous energy that crackles through the whole production, which is different to doing something a bit more predictable. But I'd love to do a drama as well.