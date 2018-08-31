Australian star Chris Hemsworth has been cast in a new action movie directed by Chris Evans' stunt double.
Chris Hemsworth is reportedly set to star in a new action movie directed by Chris Evans' stunt double.
The Australian star - who is best-known for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies - has been cast in 'Dhaka', which will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who has previously worked with the 'Captain America' actor.
The project is being directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Chris and Sam when they helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' and two 'Captain America' films.
'Dhaka' has been written by the Russo brothers and tells the story of a world-weary mercenary who is hired to save the son of a businessman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, Chris previously revealed he relished the experience of working with director Taika Waititi on 'Thor: Ragnarok' in 2017.
The 35-year-old actor hailed the director's willingness to take risks with the most recent instalment in the money-spinning Marvel franchise.
He said: ''Taika Waititi, the director that came in, is a genius and has such a left-of-centre, wildly odd sense of humour.
''He said: 'I don't ever want to hear 'Loki' and 'this madness' again.' And I said: 'No, I'm done. I've said that a thousand times.' And so anytime something felt familiar, we'd go the other way, throw it out of the window and start again.
''We may have pushed it too far; I don't know. But it was a hell of a lot of fun and it's going to be vastly different and unique to what we've done before.''
