Chris Hemsworth will play Hulk Hogan in a new biopic about the rise of the wrestling legend, which is being directed by Todd Phillips.
Chris Hemsworth will play Hulk Hogan in a new biopic.
The 35-year-old actor is set to take on the role of the wrestling legend in a new biographical film being made about Hogan, which has Todd Phillips on board to direct.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, deals for the project are in the midst of closing with Netflix, and Bradley Cooper is also attached as a producer alongside Phillips through their banner Joint Effort.
Scott Silver will pen the script with the help of John Pollono, and Michael Sugar will also produce through his Netflix-based Sugar23.
Hemsworth himself will be on board to produce too, as will Eric Bischoff.
The movie will tell the story of the rise of WWE superstar Hulk Hogan - whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea - who is one of the biggest names in wrestling, as he became a fixture on TV sets in 1980s America.
Hollywood Reporter claims the biopic will not try to encompass Hogan's entire life, but will instead focus on his rise and is described as an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.
Hogan himself will serve as a consultant on the movie as well as executive producer, alongside Sugar23's Ashley Zalta who will also executive produce.
For Hemsworth, his casting in the film comes as Hogan previously listed him as an option for the role back in 2013, after seeing him in 'Thor'.
He said at the time: ''We need a serious, serious actor that knows what he's doing. You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action movie 'Thor'.''
As of the time of writing, the production is still in its early stages, meaning there is no official title yet, and no further casting announcements have been made.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...