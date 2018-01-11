Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have been ''throwing ideas around'' for a fourth instalment of 'Thor'.

The 34-year-old actor - who plays the superhero character in the Marvel series - spent his New Year's discussing the possibility of a fourth movie about the Norse god but insists it is a long way off before any formal decisions are made.

He told USA Today: ''We gave cheers ... a few times ... We gave cheers to Thor 3. But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I've ever had.

''It just depends on how The Avengers [movies] all wrap up.I finished shooting and now they are going to edit it and see how the stories play out. There are so many interwoven scenes and stories and characters. [Thor 4] is a conversation for further down the road, if it happens.''

However, Chris has previously insisted he would love the chance to play Thor again.

He said: ''If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to. I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broke the mould a bit. I've just, literally two days ago, finished 'Avengers 4' and that's my contract - my pre-existing contract is done now, so it's kind of like 'wow, that's it.'''

And prior to appearing in the third movie, Chris revealed he'd rediscovered his passion for the character.

He added: ''Two or three films ago I was like 'okay, a couple more'. I was enjoying it but I was like ... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two 'Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented that character a number of times - even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise. So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think.''