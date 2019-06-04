Chris Hemsworth is taking a year off.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has had a hectic period with his career so he now wants to spend several months back home in Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

He told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids.

''They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.''

And the 35-year-old star is thankful he's in a place where he can ''sit back and enjoy'' his success.

He said: ''I have this year where I'm probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.

''If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].''

When he is ready to go back to work, Chris doesn't want to stray too far from home anymore.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, he said: ''These days, honestly, one of my my first questions is location.

''My kids now are all in school and we're planted in Australia and it's getting harder to leave.''

And the 'Men in Black: International' actor is already getting stuck into being a stay-at-home dad as he's been volunteering in the school canteen - though he claimed he isn't as popular with the kids as his wife.

He said: ''My wife runs the Monday and Tuesday session there, and has rambled me into it.

''I can't say I'm very consistent with my appearances there [so far], I've done it a couple of times... it's good fun.

''The teenage kids tend to hang out in the tuckshop a bit more when [Elsa is] there.''