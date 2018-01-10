Chris Hemsworth revealed Thor's eyepatch is actually CGI.

The 34-year-old actor has portrayed the Norse God of Thunder in five movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and during the climactic battle in the third standalone movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok', his eye is ripped out by his sister Hela - played by Cate Blanchett.

However, Hemsworth revealed the eyepatch kept falling off while filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and eventually it was decided to use CGI instead.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Hemsworth said: ''It was ... yeah, I remember being ... with the eyepatch, the story unrolling, 'Yeah, cool, this is interesting.'

''And then the day that we put the eyepatch on I was like, 'This is ridiculous.' The thing kept falling off, and we didn't have the thing [gestures an eyepatch strap]. So it became a CG eyepatch, which I was stoked about. But I'm happy with that trade [for the wig]. It has its downsides. But the upside is that it's an hour less in hair and makeup without the wig on. It's a CGI one. Just four little dots on my face! Done.''

At the end of the third movie the titular character finds his home world of Asgard in ruins, and life isn't set to get any easier for the character in the upcoming Marvel comics ensemble movie either.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who are directing 'Avengers: Infinity War', have announced the story picks up right where 'Thor: Ragnarok' left off, meaning the God of Thunder will still be picking up the pieces of his shattered home world.

Asked which character he was looking forward to seeing on the big screen the most, Anthony Russo, 44, said: ''I'm going to pick Thor because Thor, we're picking up his story from the end of 'Thor: Ragnarok' and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree.''

The filmmaker also compared Thor's storyline to that of fellow Marvel star Captain America, played by Chris Evans, in the Russo brothers' first movie for the franchise, 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'.