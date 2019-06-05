Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky is ''sick'' of seeing her husband topless onscreen.

The 35-year-old hunk has admitted that his other half is fed up of him stripping off and flaunting his ribbed torso in films, after it was revealed that his next role in 'Down Under Cover' - alongside Tiffany Haddish - will see him lose his shirt once again.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who has also appeared shirtless as the titular Norse god in 'Thor: Ragnarok' - told Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show: ''There's some male stripping going on -- always healthy.

''She's just sick of it. She's just like, 'Put your clothes on.'

''It's not nearly as exciting for her at all.''

Elsa, 42, previously admitted she doesn't tell her husband he's ''beautiful'' because she doesn't want him to get ''cocky''.

The blonde beauty jokes with Chris that she has also received plenty of similar plaudits in her native Spain in an attempt to make sure the Hollywood hunk doesn't get a big ego.

She said: ''It's funny when it's your husband. For me, sexy is the inside of someone.

''Of course I think he's beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, 'Cocky?' He'll be like, 'What do you think of that?'

''I'll say, 'Well, I've been the sexiest woman in Spain for a lot of years.' It's all just a joke, though.''

Elsa - who has three kids with Chris, India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha - also likes to compete with her husband about who can get into the best shape.

She added: ''He'll hold the pads for me, although I won't for him as he'd smash me into the wall.

''When he was training for 'Thor', he came home with this bodyfat measurer - you know, where you clip the parts where you accumulate fat?

''So it became a competition between us. If I had some fat somewhere I'd be like, 'Grr, I'm working that part.' It's fun, it's just like a challenge, for no other reason that I like to challenge myself.''