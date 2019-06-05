Elsa Pataky is ''sick'' of seeing her husband Chris Hemsworth topless onscreen, according to the Hollywood hunk himself.
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky is ''sick'' of seeing her husband topless onscreen.
The 35-year-old hunk has admitted that his other half is fed up of him stripping off and flaunting his ribbed torso in films, after it was revealed that his next role in 'Down Under Cover' - alongside Tiffany Haddish - will see him lose his shirt once again.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who has also appeared shirtless as the titular Norse god in 'Thor: Ragnarok' - told Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show: ''There's some male stripping going on -- always healthy.
''She's just sick of it. She's just like, 'Put your clothes on.'
''It's not nearly as exciting for her at all.''
Elsa, 42, previously admitted she doesn't tell her husband he's ''beautiful'' because she doesn't want him to get ''cocky''.
The blonde beauty jokes with Chris that she has also received plenty of similar plaudits in her native Spain in an attempt to make sure the Hollywood hunk doesn't get a big ego.
She said: ''It's funny when it's your husband. For me, sexy is the inside of someone.
''Of course I think he's beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, 'Cocky?' He'll be like, 'What do you think of that?'
''I'll say, 'Well, I've been the sexiest woman in Spain for a lot of years.' It's all just a joke, though.''
Elsa - who has three kids with Chris, India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha - also likes to compete with her husband about who can get into the best shape.
She added: ''He'll hold the pads for me, although I won't for him as he'd smash me into the wall.
''When he was training for 'Thor', he came home with this bodyfat measurer - you know, where you clip the parts where you accumulate fat?
''So it became a competition between us. If I had some fat somewhere I'd be like, 'Grr, I'm working that part.' It's fun, it's just like a challenge, for no other reason that I like to challenge myself.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...