Chris Hemsworth learns ''one or two'' Spanish words a year.

The 'Thor' star promised his wife Elsa Pataky that he would be speaking Spanish within two months after they met but six years down the line, he only knows a little bit.

She said: ''He promised me that when we met. He said, 'I will be speaking Spanish in two months.' I'm like, 'I want to see that.' We've been together for six years and nothing! [But] he's improving - every year he learns, like, one or two words.''

And the 40-year-old model is teaching the couple's three children - Tristan, three, Sasha, three, and India, four - Spanish as she feels it is ''really important'' for them to learn another language.

She added to The TODAY Show: ''I think it's really important. That's what my mum did for me with Romanian. She speaks to me in Romanian all the time.''

Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted he is still completely smitten with Elsa.

He said: ''Each week I find something different, more I love about her. It continues to grow, which is a great thing.''

The couple tied the knot just a few months after they started dating and he knew straight away that she was the one.

He added: ''It just made sense to both of us. There was an ease to it neither of us had had before.''

And the Hollywood hunk considers himself to be a feminist as his mother instilled a ''lot of respect for women'' in him.

He said: ''My mum's a big feminist. I think that my views on things, as far as respect for women and so on, came from my mum. My dad has a very balanced and respectful view on a lot of things too. They were huge positive influences in my life.''