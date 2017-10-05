Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has admitted he suffers from ''anxiety'' because of his phone.
Chris Hemsworth suffers from ''anxiety'' because of his phone.
The 34-year-old actor is filled with an overwhelming feeling of unease when he's using his mobile device, likening it to the impact of using drugs or alcohol.
Of his anxiety, the Australian hunk explained: ''Like meeting your girlfriend at a bus stop, sparking a conversation like, 'Hi, where are you from?' Instead, now, you're on your phone.
''I don't know about you, but I find my phone gives me a fair bit of anxiety. When you get a text, the dopamine released in your brain is like a drug.
''It's the same reaction that you might have to cocaine or alcohol or whatever - when you see it, it releases something.''
Chris - who has three-year-old sons Tristan and Sasha, as well as five-year-old daughter India with his wife Elsa Pataky - believes social media is the main cause of his unease.
He explained to GQ Australia magazine: ''In the past, our information sources had all sorts of ends - a newspaper comes to the end, it's finished. You stop. A book, there's a finishing point or there's a chapter. But Instagram, it's an endless feed. Facebook, it's endless. The news is endless. This is now the danger. We don't stop because there are no ends - there's nothing to limit your usage and you don't get to the bottom. That's the problem.
''Don't have your phone next to your bed for starters. Don't take it to dinner, because you're not giving anyone your attention anymore.
''I prefer the efficiency of phone calls. With texts, the back and forth pulls me away from the kids and what I'm doing. Not to say I don't do it. But as a society, we're close to not communicating verbally anymore.''
In fact, Chris revealed he's even been urging his fellow 'Avengers' to spend less of their time on their phones while on the set of the new superhero movie, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
He shared: ''I was on the 'Avengers' set the other week with the 'Guardians [of the Galaxy]' guys. There was a circle of people sitting on their phones so I was like, 'Hey, remember when we used to talk to each other?'
''Chris Pratt gets up and goes, 'F**k. I know, man. It's f***ed, isn't it?' And he throws his phone down.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...