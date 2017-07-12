Chris Hemsworth has admitted two of his three children are ''not impressed'' by his job, but admits having one child who is interested is ''pretty good''.
Chris Hemsworth's children are ''not impressed'' by his job.
The 33-year-old actor has five-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky, and has said that despite being known worldwide as Thor in the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), his children don't really care about his fame.
He said: ''I come home from work and one of my boys in particular is like, 'Did you fight the monsters, Papa? Did you hear the monsters?' He knows Thor, and the other two, they're just not impressed. They're like, 'Yeah, my dad's Thor, whatever!' And it's ... the line between the fantasy of what's on TV and how it relates to real life. At least one of them likes me. One out of three's pretty good.''
The 'Ghostbusters' actor works closely with The Australian Childhood Foundation, and has said his work with the charity has influenced the way he raises his brood.
He said: ''It made me kind of want to give my kids the same environment I had as a child. All the things that made me feel safe and confident and loved and allowed me to kind of chase this crazy dream were due to my parents.''
Meanwhile, the hunk also gushed over his 40-year-old wife Elsa - whom he married in 2010 - for being ''incredibly optimistic'' and keeping him ''very healthy'' over the years.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Chris said: ''We all need to be tempered and kind of reeled in occasionally by our significant others. My wife's kept me very healthy over the years.
''She's great at just kind of being incredibly optimistic that it'll work out. I'm not pessimistic, but I'm certainly cautious at times or kind of concerned, 'Oh, what if this happens, or this, or this?' And she's like, 'It's fine. You're on a good thing,''' he explained. ''She makes me enjoy it, you know. She makes me kind of just go, 'You've worked your a** off. Now have fun. Enjoy it. And continue to work and apply that same sort of, you know, commitment but you're allowed to enjoy it too.' I think I kind of get too caught up in 'oh god.'''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...