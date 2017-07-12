Chris Hemsworth's children are ''not impressed'' by his job.

The 33-year-old actor has five-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky, and has said that despite being known worldwide as Thor in the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), his children don't really care about his fame.

He said: ''I come home from work and one of my boys in particular is like, 'Did you fight the monsters, Papa? Did you hear the monsters?' He knows Thor, and the other two, they're just not impressed. They're like, 'Yeah, my dad's Thor, whatever!' And it's ... the line between the fantasy of what's on TV and how it relates to real life. At least one of them likes me. One out of three's pretty good.''

The 'Ghostbusters' actor works closely with The Australian Childhood Foundation, and has said his work with the charity has influenced the way he raises his brood.

He said: ''It made me kind of want to give my kids the same environment I had as a child. All the things that made me feel safe and confident and loved and allowed me to kind of chase this crazy dream were due to my parents.''

Meanwhile, the hunk also gushed over his 40-year-old wife Elsa - whom he married in 2010 - for being ''incredibly optimistic'' and keeping him ''very healthy'' over the years.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Chris said: ''We all need to be tempered and kind of reeled in occasionally by our significant others. My wife's kept me very healthy over the years.

''She's great at just kind of being incredibly optimistic that it'll work out. I'm not pessimistic, but I'm certainly cautious at times or kind of concerned, 'Oh, what if this happens, or this, or this?' And she's like, 'It's fine. You're on a good thing,''' he explained. ''She makes me enjoy it, you know. She makes me kind of just go, 'You've worked your a** off. Now have fun. Enjoy it. And continue to work and apply that same sort of, you know, commitment but you're allowed to enjoy it too.' I think I kind of get too caught up in 'oh god.'''