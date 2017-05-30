Chris Hemsworth has jetted off to Monaco with Matt Damon.

The 33-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky, the 'The Martian' actor, and his spouse Lucianao Barroso on a ''great trip'' to the European country, and during the trip, the group even got a chance to watch the Monaco Grand Prix together.

The 'In The Heart of the Sea' hunk shared a string of images of him with the dark-haired Hollywood star during their vacation on social media.

An image of both couples together enjoying the Formula One racing event, which was uploaded to Chris' Instagram account, read: ''Great trip to Monaco thanks to @tagheuer #formula1 (sic).''

Whilst an image of him with his blonde-haired partner, with a glimpse of Matt in the background, on a boat was captioned: ''#MonacoGP@tagheuer #formula1 #yakidding!!!!! (sic).''

Chris - who has sons Tristan and Sasha, three, as well as five-year-old daughter India with his partner - was also joined by his assistant Aaron Grist.

Captioning a picture of Chris and Aaron posing side by side, it read: ''In Monaco with all round nice guy @azzagrist. Thanks to@tagheuer. #dontcrackunderpressure#formula1 #sponsored #monacoGP (sic).''

And Elsa has taken to her photo-sharing site to gush about how much ''fun'' her and her partner had.

A sweet picture of the pair together was captioned: ''Los buenos momentos!! Fun times!! @tagheuer #grandprixmonaco #justus#greatweekend #monacograndprix (sic).''

However, this is not the first time Chris and Matt and their wives have coupled up for a holiday, as earlier this year the foursome jetted off to Australia together.