Chris Hemsworth gets skincare advice from his wife Elsa Pataky.
Chris Hemsworth's wife is encouraging him to use her anti-ageing moisturiser.
The 34-year-old actor is seven years younger than his spouse Elsa Pataky but he is considering trying out some of her beauty tips because he believes she looks much younger than him.
Speaking to Elle, Chris said: ''Elsa has La Mer moisturiser. She's always like, 'You gotta put this on.' As she begins to look younger and I look older, I'm starting to think she's got a point.''
And Chris believes that as he gets older, nights out are beginning to show on his face.
He explained: ''I see the signs of, 'We stayed out a bit late that night. Or had a bit too much to drink.'''
Chris is the face of Boss Bottled Tonic and although he admits he is not an expert on fragrances, he is happy that it got his wife's seal of approval.
He said: ''They give you a list of the high and low notes. None of which I'm an expert on. But the one thing they told me is that apple strudel was the inspiration. It happens to be my wife's favourite dessert. She likes the fragrance. That's always a plus.''
Meanwhile, Chris recently opened up about his diverse workouts and he likes to incorporate cardiovascular activity into his regime to ''shock'' his body and to prevent him from having any problems in the future.
He said: ''My workouts are also about being diverse and mixing things up. It's easy to get bored. If I'm doing arm day, I'll work in box jumps in between sets. By working in more cardio, you keep shocking your body and you prevent having problems in certain areas.''
