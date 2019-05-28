Chris Hemsworth has admitted he sneaked onto the back row of the cinema with a hat hiding his face so his children could watch 'Avengers: Endgame' with him.
Chris Hemsworth sneaked into the cinema with his children to watch 'Avengers: Endgame'.
The movie star's three kids, daughter India Rose, seven, and five-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan - whom he has with wife Elsa Pataky - were desperate to go out and watch what could be their dad's last turn as Thor in the Marvel blockbuster when it was released last month, and so he rocked a hat so they wouldn't get noticed at the cinema.
He told Variety: ''My kids were dying to see it. I wasn't going to take them. They were like, 'Dad, we have to go!' We found a small cinema so we wouldn't get overwhelmed.
''I wondered if it would hold their attention for three hours. They loved it... ''We already had our seats in the back. I had a hat on. We came into the cinema just when the 'Men in Black' trailer was playing. It was kind of a double hit.''
The 35-year-old actor - whose next big role after Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees him as part of 'Men in Black: International' - has always been focused on his family.
He even revealed how it was the goal of buying his parents their home that motivated him to get into the industry, although it meant he felt more pressure during his early auditions.
He added: ''A big reason I started acting was because I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money.
''I wanted to pay off their house, initially. That was my sort of thing... I almost put too much pressure on myself. If I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed.''
Meanwhile, Chris admitted he would love the chance to keep being part of the MCU, but he has no idea what the future holds.
He said: ''I'd still love to do more, to be honest. And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character.
''I feel more energised for the possibility of where it could go ... But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...